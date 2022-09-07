Dr. Raul Gosthe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gosthe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Gosthe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Gosthe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute5597 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800Tuesday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pmSaturday8:15am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gosthe, was fantastic. He went above and beyond. Extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. I would highly recommend him and his team. Thank you Dr Gosthe!
About Dr. Raul Gosthe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
