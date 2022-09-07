Overview

Dr. Raul Gosthe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gosthe works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.