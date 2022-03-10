Dr. Fernandez-Crespo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (787) 310-5401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Medical Service Association Inc13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 250-2213
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 250-2213Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- Tampa General Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My dad had 2 successful TURP surgeries with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo. The surgery and post-op was painless. Great results.
- Urology
- English
- 1124468632
Dr. Fernandez-Crespo accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Crespo.
