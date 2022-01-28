Dr. Correa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Correa, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Correa, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1111 Martin Luther King Jr Ave W Ste B, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-1171
-
2
Anthony Cuva Mdpa2505 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Correa?
Great Doctor!!
About Dr. Raul Correa, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1417955840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Correa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.