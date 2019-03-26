Dr. Raul Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Chao, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Chao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Miami Pain Center6285 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-2925
- 2 14505 Commerce Way Ste 400, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Directions (305) 456-5508
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chao?
Excelente en su trato y trabajo, el staff de South Miami tambien muy serio y humano Luis del Nodal
About Dr. Raul Chao, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1043276488
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.