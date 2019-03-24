See All Oncologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Raul Castillo, MD

Oncology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Raul Castillo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Castillo works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs
    894 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  Adventhealth Orlando

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Breast Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 24, 2019
Dr Castillo is the most caring Dr I have ever had. I was a Mayo patient for 13 years & saw multiple Dr.s, I was admitted in Advent ER, Altamonte & was very fortunate to get Dr Castillo. Not only does he treat my cancer he's managed my other conditions. I cannot say enough about this incredible man.
— Mar 24, 2019
About Dr. Raul Castillo, MD

  Oncology
  37 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  1073506341
Education & Certifications

  Thomas Jefferson Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  Hospital Damas
  Damas Hospital|Hospital Damas
  PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Raul Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Castillo works at Adventhealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL.

Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer, and more.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

