Dr. Cardenas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raul Cardenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Cardenas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Cardenas works at
Locations
-
1
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Saint Francis Hospital-bartlett2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 522-7700
-
3
Bartlett2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 211, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Regional One Health877 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 545-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cardenas thoroughly explained what was happening with my neck. He showed me the MRI and explained to me in laymen's term what was going on and how it should look. He laid out the possibilities or what could happen if I did not go forward with the surgery sooner than later. When I considered the possibilities of being paralyze if some unfortunate event where to happen, having the surgery was the right way to go. I was confident it his prognosis.
About Dr. Raul Cardenas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
