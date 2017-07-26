See All Psychiatrists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.

Dr. Capitaine works at Raul Capitaine MD in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Alice, TX, Beeville, TX and Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Home Health Inc
    6000 S Staples St Ste 406, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 358-0678
  2. 2
    Raul R Capitaine MD
    700 Flournoy Rd Ste C1, Alice, TX 78332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 993-4835
  3. 3
    Raul R Capitaine MD
    311 S Hillside Dr Ste 7, Beeville, TX 78102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 358-0678
  4. 4
    Victoria Counseling & Assessment Services
    2002 Commerce St Ste C, Victoria, TX 77901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 217-9238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Schizophrenia
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Binge Eating Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conversion Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Eating Disorders
Homicidal Ideation
Mania
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 26, 2017
    They are the reason my daughter's ADHD is controlled. I love them they are the best!
    Corpus Christi, TX — Jul 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568457315
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital De Clinicasargentina
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
