Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capitaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.
Dr. Capitaine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Home Health Inc6000 S Staples St Ste 406, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 358-0678
-
2
Raul R Capitaine MD700 Flournoy Rd Ste C1, Alice, TX 78332 Directions (361) 993-4835
-
3
Raul R Capitaine MD311 S Hillside Dr Ste 7, Beeville, TX 78102 Directions (361) 358-0678
-
4
Victoria Counseling & Assessment Services2002 Commerce St Ste C, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (800) 217-9238
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capitaine?
They are the reason my daughter's ADHD is controlled. I love them they are the best!
About Dr. Raul Capitaine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1568457315
Education & Certifications
- Hospital De Clinicasargentina
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capitaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capitaine accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capitaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capitaine works at
Dr. Capitaine has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capitaine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Capitaine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capitaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capitaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capitaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.