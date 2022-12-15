Overview

Dr. Raul Bosio, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bosio works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.