Overview

Dr. Raul Badillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Badillo works at Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

