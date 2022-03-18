Dr. Raul Badillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Badillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Raul Badillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth East Orlando, AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Badillo works at
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Winter Park2005 Mizell Ave Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At East Orlando258 S Chickasaw Trl Ste 300, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth East Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Unbelievable bedside manner! My husband has a very complicated medical history and was recently hospitalized at Advent Winter Park. Dr. Badillo was compassionate, kind and knowledgeable. He spent a lot of time before and after every procedure explaining everything very clearly. We will definitely be seeing him outside of the hospital for our future gastrointestinal needs. I highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Raul Badillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346402732
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Florida at Shands
- University of Florida at Shands
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badillo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badillo has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badillo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Badillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.