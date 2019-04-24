Dr. Raul Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Alonso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Alonso works at
Locations
-
1
Raul Alonso, MD, PA7100 W 20th Ave Ste 515, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 824-5517
-
2
Alex J. Marban MD PA290 W 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 529-9901
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alonso is one of the best cardiologists in South Florida period. He is up to date, and thorough. The office and staff are kind and welcoming. I am his patient for 5 years now and have referred my family and friends . Thank you Dr Alonso & Staff!
About Dr. Raul Alonso, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194794438
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Medical Center and Miami Heart Institute
- Jackson Health System
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
