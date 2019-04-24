Overview

Dr. Raul Alonso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at Raul Alonso, MD, PA in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.