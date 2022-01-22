Overview

Dr. Maximo Aguirre, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Aguirre works at Pediatric Heart Center in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Hollywood, FL and Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.