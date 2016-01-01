See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Raul Aguilar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raul Aguilar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Aguilar works at Mcallen VA Outpatient Clinic in Mcallen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mcallen VA Outpatient Clinic
    901 E HACKBERRY AVE, Mcallen, TX 78501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 618-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Low Back Pain
About Dr. Raul Aguilar, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1164492120
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aguilar works at Mcallen VA Outpatient Clinic in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aguilar’s profile.

Dr. Aguilar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

