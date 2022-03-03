Overview

Dr. Rauf Baba, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dyersburg, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.



Dr. Baba works at Dyersburg Vascular Services in Dyersburg, TN with other offices in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.