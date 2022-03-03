Dr. Rauf Baba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rauf Baba, MD
Overview
Dr. Rauf Baba, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dyersburg, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Dr. Baba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ian R Laing MD1716 Parr Ave Ste F, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 285-1933
-
2
West Tennessee Pain Specialists Pllc15 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 660-6395
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baba?
He was very helpful and easy to talk to. He helped me better understand the issues I have been having.
About Dr. Rauf Baba, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1689677296
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baba works at
Dr. Baba has seen patients for Obesity, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baba speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Baba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.