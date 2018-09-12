Overview

Dr. Ratul Raychaudhuri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Raychaudhuri works at Mercy Health Neuroscience Institute in Toledo, OH with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.