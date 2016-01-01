Overview

Dr. Rattanjit Kohli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Kohli works at RATESH KHILLAN PRACTICE in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.