Overview

Dr. Ratnesh Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from DR. RAJENDRA PRASAD GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kumar works at Optum - Family Medicine in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.