Overview

Dr. Ratnavali Kolla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kolla works at Capital Neurology Care in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.