Dr. Ratnakishore Pallapothu, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pallapothu works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.