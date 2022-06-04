Dr. Ratnakishore Pallapothu, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallapothu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratnakishore Pallapothu, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Ratnakishore Pallapothu, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Riverside Surgical169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 352-3550Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pollapothu has performed 2 surgical procedures on me in the last year. Both went smoothly without any problems. He is personable and always takes the time to fully explain my questions to my satisfaction. I highly recommend him if you need surgery
About Dr. Ratnakishore Pallapothu, MB BS
- Bariatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1629228549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
