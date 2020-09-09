Overview

Dr. Ratnakar Pernenkil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pernenkil works at John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Slidell in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.