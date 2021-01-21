Dr. Ratnakar Mukherjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukherjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ratnakar Mukherjee, MD
Dr. Ratnakar Mukherjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Arundel Heart Associates PA7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Cardiologist!!! He explains everything & very caring. I would recommend him to anyone with Heart Disease
About Dr. Ratnakar Mukherjee, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center|SUNY Upstate Med University
- SUNY Upstate Med University
- SUNY Upstate Med University
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Mukherjee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukherjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukherjee has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukherjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mukherjee speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukherjee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukherjee.
