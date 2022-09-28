Overview

Dr. Ratna Zampani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Zampani works at Freedom Medical Clinic in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.