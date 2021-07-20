See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (57)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Vujicic works at SPINE & PAIN SPECIALISTS OF THE CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    V Pain Clinic
    12610 N Community House Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 405-1747
  2. 2
    V Pain Clinic
    410 Herlong Ave S Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 909-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Outstanding doctor. He will not be your drug dealer. He will heal you. I owe my sanity to this man. I was in tremendous pain. After two injection visits and an MRI I could function again. I found his manner to be very professional and caring. Great staff too
    Cynthia Miller — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1326039223
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Zagrebu / Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vujicic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vujicic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vujicic has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vujicic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Vujicic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vujicic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vujicic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vujicic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

