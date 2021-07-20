Overview

Dr. Ratko Vujicic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Zagrebu / Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Vujicic works at SPINE & PAIN SPECIALISTS OF THE CAROLINAS in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.