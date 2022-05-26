Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Nuti works at
Locations
-
1
TMI Sports Medicine3533 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 419-0303Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DFW Sports Medicine1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 700, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (469) 430-9380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
DFW Sports Medicine4833 Medical Center Dr # 6E, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 430-9380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
TMI Sports Medicine & Orthopedics Frisco5680 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 1200, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 623-2629
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nuti?
Dr. Nuti and staff were amazing! Dr. Nuti did not rush through her appointment with me. She took time to explain in great detail my diagnosis, treatment plan, and follow up. She encouraged questions and answered them thoroughly. I would highly recommend her to anyone with any aches, pains, sports injuries or orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Rathna Nuti, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1295171668
Education & Certifications
- Sports Med
- Family Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Austin College
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nuti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nuti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nuti works at
Dr. Nuti speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nuti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nuti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.