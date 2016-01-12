Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamoorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at
Locations
-
1
R Krishna Moorthy MD PA301 E Robertson St, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnamoorthy?
I've been seeing Dr. Moorthyf for years as well as my parents and he's phenomenal! It's hard to find a good doctor and Dr. Moorthy is beyond great! Office staff is top notch too. *Highly Recommended*
About Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1962594747
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnamoorthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamoorthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamoorthy works at
Dr. Krishnamoorthy speaks Tamil.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamoorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamoorthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamoorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamoorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.