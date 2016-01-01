Dr. Rathidevi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rathidevi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rathidevi Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Plano Behavioral Helath Pllc4011 W Plano Pkwy Ste 123, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 849-9597
Child and Family Guidance Center4031 W Plano Pkwy Ste 211, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 351-3490
Collin County Mental Health Mental Retardation Center7300 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 727-9133
About Dr. Rathidevi Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265470033
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.