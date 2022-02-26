Dr. Rathan Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rathan Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Rathan Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Methodist Charlton Gastroenterology3450 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 948-8856
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy on 2/23/2022 with Dr. Reddy. Dr. Reddy was very professional, nice, and he made my experience very relaxing and calm. From the time I walked into Methodist Charleston I was greated by the hospital staff and was led upstairs to Day Surgery. Once in day surgery the technician that took my vitals was very friendly and then I was led to my room where I was greeted by the nurse who was wonderful in doing my iv then I relaxed until I was taken to the procedure room. There in the procedure room I met the anesthesiologist who was extreme friendly, funny and made me forget why I was there. Overall Dr. Reddy and his crew were fantastic. I chose him because he did my husband's colonoscopy last year and I was impressed and this time with me didn't disappoint. I highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Rathan Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1912346057
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.