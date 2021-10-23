Overview

Dr. Rasoul Mokabberi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Mokabberi works at Mycardiologist, Heart Specialists of Orange County in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.