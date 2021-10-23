Dr. Rasoul Mokabberi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokabberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasoul Mokabberi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasoul Mokabberi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Mokabberi works at
Locations
Mycardiologist, Heart Specialists of Orange County1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 400, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 774-7777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will like to thanks Dr. Mokabberi for good advise and extending my life
About Dr. Rasoul Mokabberi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1578615480
Education & Certifications
- QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
