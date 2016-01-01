Overview

Dr. Rasiklal Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from SSG Hosp MS University and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Patel works at Thong Tram Medical Clinic in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.