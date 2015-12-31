Dr. Rasiklal Nagda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasiklal Nagda, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasiklal Nagda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Nagda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nagda Medical Inc.150 SE 17th St Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions
-
2
Nagda Medical Inc.1500 SW 1st Ave Ste 400, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-9226
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagda?
He is nice and informative. Gets straight to the point, and does what needs to be done.
About Dr. Rasiklal Nagda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912929332
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Ellis Hospital
- U Bombay
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagda works at
Dr. Nagda has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.