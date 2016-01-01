Dr. Rasib Raja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasib Raja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rasib Raja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Locations
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rasib Raja, MD
- Nephrology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1861453342
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Westchester Medical Center
- Glens Falls Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.