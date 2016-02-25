Dr. Rashonda Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashonda Dean, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashonda Dean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Opelousas General Health System.
Locations
Cenla Total Care3807 Prescott Rd, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 528-8902
Deanz Health Care for Women5437 CROWDER BLVD, New Orleans, LA 70127 Directions (504) 252-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very attentive. Very skilled for such a young doctor. I was very impressed. Gave good clear explanations and answered all questions in a way I was able to understand. So refreshing compared to other experiences I have had with ob-gyn's.
About Dr. Rashonda Dean, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851581318
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Dean has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.
