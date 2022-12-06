Overview

Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Mission's Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Vaidya works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.