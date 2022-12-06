Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Mission's Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Ironwood Cancer Center & Research Institution5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3030
Phoenix11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Dr Vaidya made me feel very comfortable on my initial visit. She explained all of my test results and listened to my concerns regarding surgery. I did not feel rushed or pushed into making a decision without knowing all my options. The staff was great at getting me scheduled for surgery and pre-op orders in a timely manner. Dr Vaidya performed the surgery and my recovery is going great. I highly recommend Dr Vaidya and her staff.
About Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1508046905
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Mahatma Gandhi Mission's Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- University of Mumbai
- General Surgery
