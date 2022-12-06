See All General Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Mission's Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Vaidya works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ.

Locations

    Ironwood Cancer Center & Research Institution
    5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 312-3030
    Phoenix
    11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 260, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Lipomas
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lipomas
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr Vaidya made me feel very comfortable on my initial visit. She explained all of my test results and listened to my concerns regarding surgery. I did not feel rushed or pushed into making a decision without knowing all my options. The staff was great at getting me scheduled for surgery and pre-op orders in a timely manner. Dr Vaidya performed the surgery and my recovery is going great. I highly recommend Dr Vaidya and her staff.
    Patricia Kay — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    • 1508046905
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • St John Hospital and Medical Center
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Mahatma Gandhi Mission's Medical College, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    • University of Mumbai
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashmi Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

