Dr. Rashmi Shringer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shringer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Shringer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Shringer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Shringer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hector Garcia Marrero6300 Regional Plz Ste 650, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 692-5800
-
2
Midland Office4214 Mamies Cir, Midland, TX 79707 Directions (432) 620-8687
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shringer?
Today was my first time seeing Dr.Shringer and from my over all experience I enjoyed it . I wasn’t judged , my child was taken care of and she was very polite . Recommend having her as your child’s doctor.
About Dr. Rashmi Shringer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114293966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shringer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shringer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shringer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.