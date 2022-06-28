See All Otolaryngologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Roy works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
    5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 922-8978
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy

Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Tracheal Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Roy?

    Jun 28, 2022
    I traveled from out-of-state for thyroid surgery with Dr. Roy. She is an excellent surgeon and a thyroid expert. She thoroughly answered all of my questions and responded quickly to my follow-up questions through email. I was able to do all of my testing and have surgery in the same day. It was a great experience coming from out-of-town and taking care of everything in one day. I didn't have any complications and recovery was quick and easy. Dr. Roy listened to my concerns and provided me with all of the information that I needed to feel confident in the plan for surgery. I had the best possible outcome, and I can't thank Dr. Roy enough for the excellent care that she provided.
    C.M. from Virginia — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Rashmi Roy, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972757458
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
