Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Central Ohio Urology Group701 Tech Center Dr Ste 100, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 396-2684
Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 299, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 396-2684Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Central Ohio Urology Group5775 N Meadows Dr Ste C, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 396-2684
Central Ohio Urology Group350 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 320, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 396-2684
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Showed interest and concern for me. Very thorough and professional.
About Dr. Rashmi Patel, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295775930
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve
- Case Western Reserve
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
