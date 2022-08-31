See All Ophthalmologists in Southaven, MS
Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ADELPHI UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Pandya-Lipman works at Pandya-Lipman Eye Specialist, PLLC in Southaven, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pandya-Lipman Eye Specialist, PLLC
    3964 Goodman Rd E Ste 125, Southaven, MS 38672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 890-7361
  2. 2
    Gilbert G. Stein
    1715 Kirby Pkwy Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 754-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya-Lipman?

    Aug 31, 2022
    My daughter has been a patient of Dr. Pandya’s for 22 years. She performed eye surgery on her when she was 10 months old and is such a great knowledgeable Dr.
    Lori Anderson — Aug 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pandya-Lipman to family and friends

    Dr. Pandya-Lipman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pandya-Lipman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD.

    About Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952399156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya-Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandya-Lipman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandya-Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya-Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya-Lipman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya-Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya-Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rashmi Pandya-Lipman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.