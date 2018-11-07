Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Narayan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Narayan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Narayan works at
Locations
Rush Pediatric Univ Primary Care Center - Pob 9401725 W Harrison St Ste 940, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayan?
Wonderfull with children and adults! Always has a smile and also shows a lot of compassion. Takes her time with patients and really focuses. Explains everything very well.
About Dr. Rashmi Narayan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922207539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Narayan speaks Spanish.
Dr. Narayan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.