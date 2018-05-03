Dr. Maganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Maganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Maganti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Osteopenia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 8, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maganti is a fantastic doctor. Very nice person and always willing to go the extra mile for you. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Rashmi Maganti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134382633
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
