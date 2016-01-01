See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Kar works at She Cares Womens Health ,Inc in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    She Cares Womens Health
    951 NW 13th St Ste 4E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 923-9906
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Oriya
    NPI Number
    • 1447466313
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Mgm Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashmi Kar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kar works at She Cares Womens Health ,Inc in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kar’s profile.

    Dr. Kar speaks Bengali, Hindi and Oriya.

    Dr. Kar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

