Dr. Rashmi Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Kapur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Kapur, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from Meerut U and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Dr. Kapur works at
Locations
-
1
Retina Health Institute1530 N Randall Rd Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 488-1030
-
2
Retina Health Institute4855 E State St Ste 20, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (847) 488-1030
-
3
Rockford Retina Clinic1075 Featherstone Rd Ste 40, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (847) 488-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapur?
My husband had a torn retina and needed immediate surgery. He did great I'm so grateful.She went above and beyond just being a Dr. She is an amazing person with a huge heart. Thank you so much for taking care of my husband.
About Dr. Rashmi Kapur, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1962679498
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Northwestern University at Evanston Hospital
- Meerut U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur works at
Dr. Kapur has seen patients for Macular Hole, Floaters and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kapur speaks Hindi and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.