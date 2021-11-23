Dr. Hottigoudar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Hottigoudar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Hottigoudar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Locations
Internal Medicine Associates At Emory Road7557B Dannaher Dr Ste 225, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 647-5800
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
- 3 900 E Oak Hill Ave Ste 500, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 673-9656
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 647-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor but wait time for procedures is excessive!
About Dr. Rashmi Hottigoudar, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
