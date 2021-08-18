Dr. Hooda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashmi Hooda, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Hooda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Dr. Hooda works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiopulmonary Associates of Central Ga511 N Cobb St Ste 13, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-9472
-
2
Oconee Primary Care Center LLC411 N Cobb St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-9472
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hoods is the best doctor I've ever had. She really listens to me and gets that I know my own body and what I feel. And her staff has always been good and helpful to me. I appreciate all they do for me every visit.
About Dr. Rashmi Hooda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1235141094
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.