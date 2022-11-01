Dr. Rashmi Bolinjkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolinjkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Bolinjkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Bolinjkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.

Locations
Texas Health Sports Medicine Specialists #8961120 Raintree Cir Ste 280, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 342-6346
Texas Health Women's Care1105 Central Expy N, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 342-6346
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rashmi is a very qualified and caring Dr She consults , explains the benefits and advises me about the treatment she is going to work on with me.
About Dr. Rashmi Bolinjkar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolinjkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolinjkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolinjkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bolinjkar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolinjkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolinjkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolinjkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolinjkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolinjkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.