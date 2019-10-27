Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University
Locations
-
1
Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation701 NW 13th St, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111
-
2
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 395-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4111
-
4
Delray Beach - Lynn Cancer Institute16313 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 637-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, kind and caring
About Dr. Rashmi Benda, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1750334769
Education & Certifications
- Karmanos Cancer Institute at Wayne State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benda has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.