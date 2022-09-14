Overview

Dr. Rashika Sood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.



Dr. Sood works at Silver Screen Medical Sting Medical Group in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.