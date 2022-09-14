See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bowie, MD
Dr. Rashika Sood, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rashika Sood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bowie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.

Dr. Sood works at Silver Screen Medical Sting Medical Group in Bowie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Rashika Sood, M.D.
    6915 Laurel Bowie Rd Ste 101, Bowie, MD 20715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 262-1087
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Head Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Exposure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rashika Sood, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1447602230
    Education & Certifications

    • Western Reserve Care Sys/Northside Hosp Forum Hlth
    • Dayanand Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashika Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sood works at Silver Screen Medical Sting Medical Group in Bowie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sood’s profile.

    Dr. Sood speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.