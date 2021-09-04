Overview

Dr. Rashiklal Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Orcutt Family Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

