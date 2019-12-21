See All Neurologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD

Neurology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    20 Crossroads Dr Ste 106, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616
  2. 2
    Mid Atlantic Neurology Cons
    8021 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616
  3. 3
    Mid-Atlantic Neurology Cnsltnts
    4600 Wilkens Ave Ste 107, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-4616

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Rashida Stevenson, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1326257080
    Medical Education
    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
