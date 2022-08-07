Overview

Dr. Rashida Rahman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Kidney & Hypertension Spec in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.