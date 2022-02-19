See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Portland, OR
Obstetrics & Gynecology
7 years of experience
Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Merchant works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients.

    Obstetrics & Gynecology East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 362, Portland, OR 97213

  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Family Planning Services
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Family Planning Services
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

    Feb 19, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr Merchant. I was just about ready to wash my hands of Cooper.. but not now. She was knowledgeable, kind, compassionate and communicative not dismissive or uninterested. I am so happy to have chosen her.
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942662275
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Geisinger Commonwealth School Of Medicine
    Dr. Rashida Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merchant works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Merchant’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

