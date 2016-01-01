Overview

Dr. Rashinda Abbas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.



Dr. Abbas works at Children's Specialty Care Clinic in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.